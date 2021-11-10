Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

PRU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 15,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

