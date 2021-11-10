Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 214,384 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.