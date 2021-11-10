Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,957 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,957 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $502.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $292.26 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

