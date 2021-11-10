Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.