PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.42.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. PTC has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PTC by 225.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

