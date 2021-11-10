PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.42.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. PTC has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PTC by 225.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.