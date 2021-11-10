Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,102 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth $13,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

BATS:JAMF opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.