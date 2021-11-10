Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.