Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8,806.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

