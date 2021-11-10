Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

