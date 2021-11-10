Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

