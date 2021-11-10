Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,992 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

