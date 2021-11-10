Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $452,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Argan were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGX opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

