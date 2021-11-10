Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $553,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,046.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

