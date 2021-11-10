Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $754,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

