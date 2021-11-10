Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,235 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of AI opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

