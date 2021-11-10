Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

