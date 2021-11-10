Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

