Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,920 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Astronics worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 206.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

