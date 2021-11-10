Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRPL. Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

