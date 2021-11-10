Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) Quiet Period Will End on November 17th

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 17th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

