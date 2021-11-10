Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

