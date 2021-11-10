Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

