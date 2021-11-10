Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

GCP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

