Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $37,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,294,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $27,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

