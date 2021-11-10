Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $300.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.