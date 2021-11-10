Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.88. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.84, for a total transaction of C$454,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,193,304.19. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,984 shares in the company, valued at C$16,933,684.07.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

