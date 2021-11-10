Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $194.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

