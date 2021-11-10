Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut by William Blair

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Gogo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

