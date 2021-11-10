Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Reduced by Analyst

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

KTB stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

