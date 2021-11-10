Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Decreased by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

PKI stock opened at C$35.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.43. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$33.84 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

