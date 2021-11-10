Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Increased by Analyst

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TuSimple in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61).

TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

TuSimple stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

