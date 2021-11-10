Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.43 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

