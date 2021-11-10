QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. QChi has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2,521.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00219505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.