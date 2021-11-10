QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.79 million-$519.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.52 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.480-$ EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.01.

QGEN stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

