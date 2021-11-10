Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

QRVO opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

