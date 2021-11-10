Quaker Chemical Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

NYSE KWR opened at $271.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.95. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

