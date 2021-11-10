Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $25,859.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00096658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.23 or 0.99529844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.34 or 0.07043196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

