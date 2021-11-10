Quark Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Quark has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,727,840 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

