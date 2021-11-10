QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Cap of $127.85 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $127.85 million and $47.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $390.86 or 0.00600356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

