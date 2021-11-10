R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

