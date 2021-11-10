Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $411.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

