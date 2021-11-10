Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.16. Radius Health shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 4,752 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

The stock has a market cap of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

