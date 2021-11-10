Rapidz Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $460,360.14 and $1.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00223519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

