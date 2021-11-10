Raymond James Boosts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENRFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.