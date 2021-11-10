Raymond James Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.20

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

