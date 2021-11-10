Raymond James Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.