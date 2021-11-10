Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.58. Realogy has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

