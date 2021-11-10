Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $11.35 million and $4,852.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.57 or 0.00424800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.01 or 0.01002552 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

