Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (CGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $21.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.69.

11/5/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/23/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

