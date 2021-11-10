Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (CGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) in the last few weeks:
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $21.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.69.
- 11/5/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/23/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CGC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
