Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 1,998,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recro Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

